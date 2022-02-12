Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Ceridian HCM updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:CDAY traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.85. 2,826,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,729. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.30 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $774,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,975 shares of company stock worth $54,927,853 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ceridian HCM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Ceridian HCM worth $51,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

