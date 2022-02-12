Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CDAY. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

NYSE CDAY opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.30 and a beta of 1.49. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $309,256.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $774,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,975 shares of company stock valued at $54,927,853 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

