Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,990 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after buying an additional 2,198,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,726,000 after acquiring an additional 122,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 8.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,986,000 after acquiring an additional 651,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000,000 after buying an additional 623,012 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

CERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

