CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Stock Price Down 16.2%

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN)’s share price fell 16.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.24. 2,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.
About CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CFN Enterprises (CNFN)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for CFN Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFN Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.