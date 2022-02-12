ChartEx Price Tops $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $138,020.80 and approximately $3,133.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00044536 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.82 or 0.06896142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,294.26 or 0.99994884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00047018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00049932 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006268 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

