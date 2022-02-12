Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHGG. Citigroup downgraded Chegg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chegg from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -512.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.05.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 2,703.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

