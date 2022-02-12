Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Craig Hallum

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHGG. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Chegg from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.64.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. Chegg has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $115.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

