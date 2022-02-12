China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 64,927 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $21.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.25.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 37.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.83%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.61% of China Pharma worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

