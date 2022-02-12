Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $8.60 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $8.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.08. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $30.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $40.21 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. OTR Global cut Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,971.85.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,561.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,588.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,748.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

