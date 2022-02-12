Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Up 389.4% in January

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 389.4% from the January 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CHYHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $515.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.77.

Shares of CHYHY opened at $18.00 on Friday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $24.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a $0.5232 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

