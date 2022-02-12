Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Raised by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 282.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 230.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $204.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.07 and a 1-year high of $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

