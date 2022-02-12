Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.20

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and traded as high as $10.85. Cineplex shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 6,628 shares traded.

CPXGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. raised shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. CIBC raised shares of Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

