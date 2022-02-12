Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.33.

Several research firms recently commented on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Citi Trends stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.57. 236,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.06. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.37.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $220,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.78 per share, for a total transaction of $31,401.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,350 shares of company stock worth $233,444. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Citi Trends by 102.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 194,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after buying an additional 98,218 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Citi Trends by 27.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the second quarter worth $267,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Citi Trends by 291.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the third quarter worth $217,000.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

