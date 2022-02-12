Citigroup Inc. Buys 3,992 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,267,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after acquiring an additional 202,014 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 65,872 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 203,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 64,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the period.
FALN stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.97 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81.
