Citigroup Inc. Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,963 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter valued at $138,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 75.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 20.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.73. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.

BVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

