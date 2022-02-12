Citigroup Inc. Has $642,000 Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,370,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Conn’s by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Conn’s by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,812,000 after acquiring an additional 107,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CONN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

