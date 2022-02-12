Citigroup Inc. Has $667,000 Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new position in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WHD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

WHD opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $50.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.