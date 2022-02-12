Citigroup Inc. Has $672,000 Stock Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,766 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

In other news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.65. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $15.03.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.29). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 72.99%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.