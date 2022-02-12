Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,278 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Wabash National worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 133,251 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 426,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 40,578 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,631,000 after acquiring an additional 43,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WNC shares. TheStreet downgraded Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $31,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,222 shares of company stock worth $358,381 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNC opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.69. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

