Citigroup Inc. Sells 25,567 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 70.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 7.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 68.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 51.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGG. Citigroup lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.87) to GBX 1,200 ($16.23) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

NGG opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.17. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $75.14.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

