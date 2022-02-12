Citigroup Inc. Sells 25,567 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,567 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Grid by 4.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 164,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 28.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 408,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $75.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.17.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($15.15) to GBX 1,105 ($14.94) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.87) to GBX 1,200 ($16.23) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

