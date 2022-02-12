Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,380 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of HomeStreet worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,844,000 after acquiring an additional 24,574 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 792,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HMST opened at $50.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $57.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

