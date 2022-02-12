Citigroup Reiterates “Hold” Rating for iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IRBT. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.52. 778,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,239. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day moving average is $77.77. iRobot has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $137.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 13.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.3% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iRobot by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iRobot by 13.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iRobot by 50.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

