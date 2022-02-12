Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXR remained flat at $$1.51 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,523,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,980. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.41.

CTXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group started coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 15,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

