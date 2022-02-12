Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend by 62.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Civista Bancshares has a payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 23,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 27,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIVB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.