Clarus Group Inc. Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clarus Group Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.5% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $168.64 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.10.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

