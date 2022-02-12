Clearline Capital LP Has $11.73 Million Stock Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 123.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 595,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,146 shares during the quarter. Pershing Square Tontine accounts for about 1.1% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $11,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 25.8% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSTH opened at $19.85 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.