Clearline Capital LP Invests $4.33 Million in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,602,000 after acquiring an additional 314,007 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,389,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,318 shares of company stock worth $377,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

