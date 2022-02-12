Clearline Capital LP Lowers Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)

Clearline Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,039 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 84,305 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.19% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth about $284,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth about $970,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

NYSE:AMR opened at $84.18 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $84.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMR shares. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.