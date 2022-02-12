Clearline Capital LP Makes New Investment in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 71.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Alteryx by 54.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 18.5% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth $177,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AYX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $52.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $119.76. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

