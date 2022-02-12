Clearline Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Clearline Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,905 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,627 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth approximately $27,949,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after acquiring an additional 396,451 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 109.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 577,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 301,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 60.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 199,702 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

