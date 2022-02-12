Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of CLCGY remained flat at $$39.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. 27 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.99. Clicks Group has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $43.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.3302 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th.

Separately, HSBC cut Clicks Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Clicks Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the retail trade of healthcare products. It operates through the Retail and Distribution segments. The Retail segment comprises Clicks, health, beauty, and homeware retailer; Claire’s, retailer of jewellery and accessories; GNC, retailer of health and wellness products; Musica, retailer of entertainment-related merchandise; and The Body Shop, which offers toiletries, cosmetics, gifting and grooming, with stores in the Republic of South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana, and Lesotho.

