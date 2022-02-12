Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.81 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.040 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.93.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $11.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.92. 11,871,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,649,560. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.14.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total value of $7,645,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $3,249,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 595,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,580,294 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cloudflare stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.