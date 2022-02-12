Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at KeyCorp

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.80 and a 200 day moving average of $139.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $421,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total transaction of $11,089,904.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.