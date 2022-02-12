CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.48.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,812,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,465 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,583,000. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.15. 5,696,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,373,271. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

