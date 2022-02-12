Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the January 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CCHGY stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $39.23.

CCHGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

