Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.56.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,546 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,006. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

