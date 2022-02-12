Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.29 on Friday. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $260.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.81.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,546 shares of company stock worth $17,041,006. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after buying an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 57.9% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.