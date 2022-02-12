Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Coca-Cola updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.440-$2.460 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.44-2.46 EPS.

NYSE:KO traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $60.29. 22,780,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,427,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a market cap of $260.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,546 shares of company stock worth $17,041,006. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,799,000 after purchasing an additional 697,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

