Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.44-2.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.43. Coca-Cola also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.440-$2.460 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.29. 22,780,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,427,080. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $260.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.56.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 284,546 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,006. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,799,000 after acquiring an additional 697,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

