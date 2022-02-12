Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.70

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 16082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush lowered Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $620.34 million and a PE ratio of 313.33.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

