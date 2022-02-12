Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. The company has a market cap of $985.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

