Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cohu were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COHU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 14.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 27.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after buying an additional 77,803 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

COHU stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COHU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.