Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Cohu updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of COHU opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.
Cohu Company Profile
Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.
