Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Cohu updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of COHU opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 38.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cohu by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after buying an additional 47,687 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

