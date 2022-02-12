Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Colfax were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Colfax by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,927 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Colfax by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,108,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 591,648 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Colfax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,792,000 after acquiring an additional 499,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,450,000 after acquiring an additional 454,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,912,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,993,000 after acquiring an additional 422,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $40.68 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.