Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Raymond James

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CIGI has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $150.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.61. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,929,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,677,000 after purchasing an additional 412,417 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,601,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,319,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 446,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 130,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

