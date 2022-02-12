Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 1,616.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 150,249 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $15,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,100,000 after acquiring an additional 139,818 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,362,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,550,000 after acquiring an additional 29,946 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,451,000 after acquiring an additional 60,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,939,000 after acquiring an additional 142,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 666,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $96.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.78. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.29.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

