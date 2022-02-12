Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.04

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.04 and last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 1177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

