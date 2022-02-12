Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.04

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.04 and last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 1177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57.
About Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)
Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.
