Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,963 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 520,490 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,118 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,280,374 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,774,000 after acquiring an additional 631,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,269 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $9.10 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

BVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

