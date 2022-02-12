Comparing Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) & Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR)

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) and Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and Li-Cycle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Li-Cycle 0 2 7 0 2.78

Li-Cycle has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.84%. Given Li-Cycle’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Li-Cycle has a beta of -0.66, meaning that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and Li-Cycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources -3.78% N/A -26.79% Li-Cycle -3,072.40% -800.82% -179.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and Li-Cycle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources $2.91 million 2.28 -$2.73 million N/A N/A Li-Cycle $7.38 million 160.52 -$226.56 million N/A N/A

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Li-Cycle.

Summary

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources beats Li-Cycle on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in three segments: Industrial Cleaning, Environmental Solutions, and Solid Waste. It offers general industrial cleaning and waste management services to various industry sectors, primarily upstream oil and gas production, and downstream refineries. The company also designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber system solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation. In addition, it develops renewable natural gas projects; and chemical absorbents and catalysts that enhance the capability of biogas produced from landfill, wastewater treatment, and agricultural digester operations. The company was founded by Joseph John Combs III on February 13, 2002 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

